PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

