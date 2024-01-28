PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

