PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
PainReform Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
