Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.66

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $15.89. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 111,017 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

