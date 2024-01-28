PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 19,098 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

PaySign Stock Up 8.7 %

PAYS stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 million, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PaySign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PaySign by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PaySign by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PaySign by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 33.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

