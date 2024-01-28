PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

LON:PBEE opened at GBX 94.98 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.74. PensionBee Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.74 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £212.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,583.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PensionBee Group news, insider Mark Wood sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total value of £4,522.50 ($5,746.51). Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Featured Stories

