Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.85% of Perdoceo Education worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.2 %

PRDO opened at $18.57 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.