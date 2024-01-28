Polaris (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE:PII opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 77,592 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
