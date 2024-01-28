Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

