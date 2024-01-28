Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $470.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.40 and a 200-day moving average of $443.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

