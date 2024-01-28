Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $22,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKC opened at $69.08 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.