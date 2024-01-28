Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,694 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

