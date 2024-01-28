Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 39,400 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $21,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock worth $1,158,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

