Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after acquiring an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,040,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.