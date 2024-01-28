Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.80 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $22,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $238.01 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.78.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.80.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

