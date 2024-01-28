Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.18 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

