Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $202.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

