Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 403,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

