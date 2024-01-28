Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 527 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 105.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,512,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.