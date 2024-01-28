Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 134,459 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

