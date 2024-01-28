Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,306 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $49.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

MLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

