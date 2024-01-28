Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,181 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,181 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $39.27 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.38 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $561,530.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,670,793.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

