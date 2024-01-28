Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,620 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

