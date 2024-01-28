Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,005 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

