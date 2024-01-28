Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

