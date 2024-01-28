Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $202.51 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

