Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 139.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

