Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,960 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 400.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RTM stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $185.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.