Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,179 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $35.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $513.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

