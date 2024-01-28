Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $85.79.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8345 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.