Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,937 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

GOLD opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

