Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RYE opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

