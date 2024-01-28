Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,224,000 after buying an additional 393,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $262.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.