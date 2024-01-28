Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,550,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

