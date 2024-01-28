Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

