Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.36 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

