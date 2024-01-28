Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

