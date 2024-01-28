Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

GSK opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

