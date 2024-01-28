Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

