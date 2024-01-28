Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 64.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 297,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,428 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 43.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 65.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.79 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

