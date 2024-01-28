Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

