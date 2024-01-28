Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.