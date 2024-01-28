Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DYLD opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.