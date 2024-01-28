Profound Medical Corp. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 million.

TSE:PRN opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market cap of C$295.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.10. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$9.55 and a 12 month high of C$20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.78.

In other Profound Medical news, Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk purchased 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,090.30. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

