ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.46

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $76.41, with a volume of 1320279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

