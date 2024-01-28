Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTIX Free Report ) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Further Reading

