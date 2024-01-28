Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.
Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.
