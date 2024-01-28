Provident Financial (PROV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.79 on Friday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

