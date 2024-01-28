PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PHM opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

