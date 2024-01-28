Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Down 0.1%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.25. 15,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 21,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $594,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $401,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.