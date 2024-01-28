Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

NYSE:TEX opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,274. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

