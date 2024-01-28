Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Decreased by Zacks Research

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $32.52 on Friday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

