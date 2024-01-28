QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.77% of QCR worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QCR by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QCR by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in QCR by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 97,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Stock Up 0.8 %

QCRH opened at $61.58 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

